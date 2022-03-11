sport, local-sport,

Marrar coach Shane Lenon believes the 2022 Farrer League premiership will be one of the most hotly-contested and highly-anticipated in years as an even field chases what could be the last grand final in the league's history. Adding to the high stakes, it will also (hopefully) be a first grand final in three seasons after the abandoned 2020 season and lost finals of 2021. And what the landscape looks like beyond this year depends on the controversial AFL Riverina restructure. But the 2022 premiership race opens in three weeks. The top two teams of last year, Marrar and East Wagga-Kooringal, meet at Langtry Oval but the Bombers coach says challengers are lining up. "I think every side that missed the five last year will all be better, just on player retention and what they've added to their list, which is good for footy," Lenon said. "They're all hard to win but I think there's a bit added to this year's one because it's three years in the making, and it could be the last year of the league the way it is." The Bombers have confirmed Dayne Hancock and Rory Block won't be part of their campaign with Hancock requiring knee surgery and Block recovering from a knee reconstruction. The career of their star forward James Lawton remains uncertain. But Marrar will welcome back a big body in Nick Cooper as they chase a third flag in four completed seasons. "The beauty of him is he can play any key position," Lenon said. "We might use him in the ruck with big Molk (NIck Molkentin). Molk obviously shoulders a lot of the workload in the ruck but he's a very good forward as well so those two can complement each other." Cooper moved to Darwin after 2019 and has been playing in the Northern Territory but is back in Wagga. The Bombers will warm up for the season with games against Riverina League clubs Coolamon and Griffith on March 19 and March 26 before the April 2 start. They'll also get a look at their Canberra recruits headlined by another versatile key position player, Logan Gray. Gray, Billy Toy and Angus Kent attended a Bombers' planning and intra club day last weekend which involved 40 players for fitness testing and work on structures and game plans. "We've had a pretty good pre season. We were proably a little bit slow to start but our numbers have picked up," Lenon said. "We're getting strong numbers at training now and it will be good to have a couple of trial games. Hopefully that'll top us right off." Lenon isn't concerned about a potentially tough draw to start the season. In the first four weeks they also play North Wagga at North Wagga, The Rock-Yerong Creek at Marrar and Coleambally at Coleambally. "They're all tough. And everyone's draw is tough. You play everyone twice, you get them at home and away... East Wagga, round one at Langtry Oval is our focus," he said. "You worry about round one and then the rest comes after that."

