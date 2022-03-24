news, local-news,

FAMILY, friends and loved ones will gather on Monday, wearing bright colours in celebration of the "epic" life of 19-year-old Kai Harold Flagg-Stevens. The Wagga teenager was a passenger in a Volkswagen Golf which collided with a Nissan X-Trail near the intersection of Holbrook and Gelston Park roads on the evening of March 12. Kai died at the scene and the driver of the Golf, a 17-year-old boy, has been charged with several alleged offences, including dangerous driving occasioning death. A GoFundMe campaign was created by one of Kai's best friends to help raise funds on behalf of the Flagg-Stevens family for Kai's funeral. IN OTHER NEWS: So far, the page has accumulated more than $17,800. Loved ones described Kai as charismatic, kind, selfless, brave, a people person and all-round top bloke who loved his family, friends and the finer things in life. Kai is the cherished son of Tim Stevens and Hayley Flagg, the adored big brother to Lily Flagg-Stevens and a much loved grandson, nephew, cousin and mate. A quote directed to Kai from his family said: "Your wings were ready, but our hearts are not." The service, organised by Daniel Woods Funeral Care, will start at 10.30am on Monday, March 28 at St Michael's Cathedral. Following the service, the funeral cortege will leave for the Wagga Lawn Cemetery.. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend or view the service via livestream. The service will be livestreamed at https://funeralsofWaggaWagga.com.au/services. Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/46fe7781. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/8ad3af12-b2f0-4e10-903b-9973f871e121.jpg/r7_0_1157_650_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg