Kai Flagg-Stevens may have only been 19 when his life was tragically cut short, but those closest to him say his legacy will live on in their hearts and minds forever. The Wagga teenager was a passenger in a Volkswagen Golf when the vehicle collided with a Nissan X-Trail at the intersection of Holbrook and Gelston Park roads on Saturday evening. Kai died at the scene and the driver of the Golf, a 17-year-old boy, has been charged with several alleged offences, including dangerous driving occasioning death. Kai's sudden death has left a huge hole in the community and in the hearts of those who adored him. Friends and family members have described him as being wise beyond his years, brave, selfless, loving, kind, the "best bloke you would ever meet" and something of a ladies' man, with his luscious ginger locks hard to miss. "He was a people person, you would rarely find him by himself," friend Zac Dehaan said. Little sister Lily Flagg-Stevens will remember her big brother as being the family jokester, a title in which he would have taken pride in. It is those memories of Kai making others laugh and causing havoc that will be remembered most. "He was the best big brother I could have asked for and he was always there for me," Lily said. "I will always remember the time when he had all of his mates downstairs, he was having a party and he dropped a firecracker to try and piss Dad off." Friend Phoebe Duncombe said there is no single phrase or word to define the kind of person Kai was. "We've spent the last couple of days reading everyone's tributes and are awed by the way that in 19 years he has touched so many people in the way in which he has," she said. Good friend Jordan Passlow said there are no words to describe the bond between Kai and his friends. "No words could ever compare to how much we all loved him and nothing could compare to how much he loved us," he said. Lily, Jordan, Phoebe and Zac joined Jarrod Kemp, Connor Parkin and Josh Prowse at Wagga Beach on Tuesday where they paid tribute to their friend. Kai's family said he was a loveable guy who brightened any room he walked into with his infectious smile. "His long curly hair and bright blue eyes meant you could never miss him in a crowd," a family member said. "He was an old soul who would never walk into a room without a stern handshake and confidently introducing himself. He was an easy-going, kind-natured guy. "His family and friends meant the world to him and he always made sure they knew that."

