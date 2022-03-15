newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THERE was no sign of his trademark yellow skivvy, but Wagga's Sam Moran has drawn on his successful career in the entertainment industry, including as a Wiggle, to help inspire Kooringal High students. The entertainer and entrepreneur was invited as part of Charles Sturt University's Emerge Program to lead a series of workshops to teach year 9 to 11 students practical workplace skills. Mr Moran said he knows all too well the strain on particular industries in the wake of COVID-19 having connections to both the entertainment and hospitality sectors IN OTHER NEWS: "The entertainment industry is renowned for being a bit of a roller coaster ride at the best of times, but especially during this time, resiliency has been the key," he said. CSU's Emerge Program intends to develop students' critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills to enable them to overcome the obstacles future business leaders will inevitably face. Mr Moran's presentation at Kooringal High School on Tuesday explored how creative thinking could apply to students' future job prospects. "I think now more than ever, creative thinking is really setting the pace," he said. As a Kooringal High alumnus, Mr Moran said returning to his former school after years of success demonstrated to the students how vast their career prospects are. "To come back and show where the prospects are worldwide and to show students that they can do it too, I think that's really an important lesson," he said. Kooringal High School seniors Josie Galvin and Juliet Barber were both in agreement that Mr Moran's return to campus was inspiring after both girls grew up watching The Wiggles. "I think knowing that he started at the same place that we're at now and he's gone off and had a successful career, it really shows that it is possible and that we can definitely achieve that if that's what we truly want," Miss Galvin said. Miss Barber said: "It's really exciting to have him come back and talk to us and be more than willing to share his experiences and his expertise in that area." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/7894c1c5-9474-4216-a83f-1acfa6b06669.jpg/r88_196_1267_862_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg