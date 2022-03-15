news, local-news,

A police strike force has been set up and a public appeal for information issued after an elderly woman sustained serious injuries during a break-in at her Narrandera home. Police said the 84-year-old woman was found in her home on Twynam Street covered in blood about 8.30am on Monday. NSW Ambulance paramedics were called and treated the woman for injuries to her face, including a fractured eye socket, swelling and bruising to both eyes, a deep laceration to her cheek, and bruising to her back. IN OTHER NEWS: The woman was taken to Wagga Base Hospital before being flown to Canberra Hospital, where she remained in a serious but stable condition on Tuesday. Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District were notified of the incident and have begun an investigation into the cause of the woman's injuries. Strike Force Trebartha has been established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. A crime scene was established and police said the scene continues to be forensically examined. As investigations continue, police have urged anyone with information to contact the Murrumbidgee Police District on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/e9906831-c352-45b0-9124-ecdfd33f73fb.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg