YOUNG Wagga women have a new shoulder to lean on as the Wagga Women's Health Centre (WWHC) expands its youth services. Darcie Kernaghan, 20, was brought on by the centre earlier this year to work with its director, Michele Saffery, and pioneer a new framework that will support under 25s. Miss Kernaghan said she is proud to provide the services she wishes were available to her when she found had herself in a non-safe environment. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's amazing to be able to be that advocate and that voice for the people that don't have it," she said. "I would have loved that when I was a young woman, so it's close to my heart as well, because when I see them and can see myself in them." Miss Kernaghan's position oversees the various needs of young women today and provides support for those experiencing bullying, social anxiety and mental health among other things. New programs instituted at the WWHC, in addition, include a trauma support group, a walking group, and a dinner group night for younger women to connect and support one another. As a young woman herself, she hopes her age and perspective will encourage more women to feel welcome at the centre. "When they come in and see a fresh young face, it's not as daunting," she said. "It doesn't sort of feel like a motherly figure, but more of a sisterly figure or a friendly figure." The employment of Miss Kernaghan goes hand-in-hand with WWHC promoting its long-standing services to a broader demographic of women. Since the late 1970s, the community-based organisation has served to connect and empower all women within Wagga and the surrounding region. To continue meeting the needs of the community, the centre's new emphasis on young women support services intends the reflect the changing times we live in. "I think it's a great time to get started in support services for young women," Miss Kernaghan said. "Everyone's feeling stressed around the pandemic and there are so many things up in the air that would cause anxiety."

