Police have laid charges against one of the drivers involved in the crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man near Wagga on the weekend. This is the third death on Holbrook Road in five months. A truck driver and a six-year-old boy both died in separate single-vehicle crashes late last year. About 8.30pm on Saturday emergency services were called to the intersection at Holbrook Road and Gelston Park Road - about 16km south of Wagga - following reports a Nissan X-Trail and a Volkswagen Golf had collided. The passenger of the Golf - a 19-year-old man - died at the scene. IN OTHER NEWS: The drivers of the Golf and X-Trail - a 17-year-old boy and 46-year-old man respectively - were also treated at the scene before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital each in a stable condition. Following inquiries, the 17-year-old driver of the Golf was arrested and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death (drive manner dangerous), cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of motor vehicle, and negligent driving (occasioning death). He was granted conditional bail to appear in a children's court on May 17. A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

