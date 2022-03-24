coronavirus,

More than 600 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) in a slight drop compared to yesterday's numbers. On Thursday NSW Health reported 664 new cases of the virus in the MLHD, made up of 522 positive rapid antigen tests and 142 positive PCR results. This is a drop from Wednesday's daily tally of 851 new cases - the highest count in the MLHD since January 25, excluding a reporting error earlier this month. Across the state 24,803 new COVID cases and eight deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. One of the deaths was a young infant who passed away in January, with a Coroner this week determining the infant died due to a COVID-19 infection. The infant had no underlying health conditions as was infected with the Omicron variant, as was a two-year-old child from Sydney whose death due to COVID was reported on Monday this week. IN OTHER NEWS: "NSW Health offers its heartfelt condolences to the family and asks that their privacy be respected during this most difficult time," a spokesperson said. There are currently 1180 COVID patients in hospital across the state, with 43 in the ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up compared to yesterday, when 1162 patients were being cared for, however ICU numbers are down by one, with 44 in care yesterday. For assistance accessing a test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/9ab076c1-f8c0-4c5e-8935-a488e1108c51.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg