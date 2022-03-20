sport, local-sport,

Amanda Dean thought she had been shuffled too far back with Blues Terror, but was thrilled with how he finished off at Wagga on Friday night. After drawing the inside of the second row, Blues Terror was pushed back to last but delivered a big finish. It was his first win since returning to the region and the Coolamon driver couldn't be happier with the recent acquisition. "I thought we went really good but I didn't think I was in for a chance at all with how far I was back on the pegs," Dean said. "But when Pensare Princess pulled out for Mal Diebert I got onto the back of it and took every chance possible. He got to the line really strong." It was Dean's second winner for the week after Smokin Tally's win at Albury on Tuesday. It was her fourth win for the season and she's well ahead of the pace she set for her best season yet last year. READ MORE The 29-year-old has also just taken out a trainers licence, and has two wins to her credit. She's hoping to extend that at Junee on Tuesday but admitted both Smokin Tally and Betterthantheboyz and tricky draws to overcome. "We haven't drawn very good with 10 with one and four with the other one and four is probably a bit wide for Smokin Tally as he hasn't got a real lot of gate speed," Dean said. Meanwhile Canberra father and son combination Ian and Scott Osmond took out the feature event on the card as Six Again was able to use the sprint lane to win the Menangle Country Series heat. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/2a021c42-b763-4fda-807a-08f29698317a.jpg/r1_101_1980_1219_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg