He made his first grade debut at 13, and still isn't old enough to have a drink at the pub, but Jake Scott played beyond his years to help deliver South Wagga back-to-back premierships. The 17-year-old top scored for the Blues with 72 to help them to a three-wicket win against Wagga City in the grand final at Robertson Oval on Saturday. Scott fell just short of hitting the winning runs, as he was removed by Jon Nicoll with a catch he didn't think carried to Max Harper, two runs short of the 185 to victory. However his 107-run partnership with Blake Harper ensured South Wagga secured back-to-back premierships. Scott was thrilled to have helped the Blues to another premiership and being named the Anthony Baker Memorial Medal winner was just icing on the cake. "There was a really good vibe around the club this week and it just showed out there," Scott said. "We put all that work into the season and to come up with the win was really good." READ MORE Scott came to the crease with South Wagga at 3-35 chasing the 185 required to win. Captain Luke Gerhard was thrilled with how he and Blake Harper got the side out of a tricky situation. "At 3-30 odd we were struggling a bit so for those two to come out and bat the way they did - batting with freedom - made it look easy," Gerhard said. "It's a real credit to them." Scott admitted to feeling the pressure, but uncharacteristically got off to a fast start with plenty of boundaries early. "I was a bit worried after I saw Braydo (Brayden Ambler) get out like he did then Alex (Smeeth) and Joel got out and I thought this can't be happening again, surely not," he said. "The message was just to be calm and composed, get Blake on strike then get myself in and we just went from there. "It was really easy from there. "But it was definitely a full-on start and I usually don't get off like that. "It is usually a lot of singles, not a lot of fours, but there were a lot of balls straight on the pads so I took advantage of it." While the season is over for most of his teammates, Scott has a bigger challenge ahead. He's off to the under 19s national championships as part of the NSW under 17s side. They've been added to the list of teams due to COVID related withdrawals. Scott is looking forward to the opportunity. "I'm very excited and we've got a camp next week in Sydney so I fly out on Monday," he said. The titles start in Mackay on April 7.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/3677cca2-2566-4091-9896-d9c87dac50a6.jpg/r1_101_1980_1219_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg