Wagga Cricket grand final day 2022 | Live blog

Rain ruined their semi-final showdown but you couldn't get better conditions for this year's Wagga Cricket grand final between Wagga City and South Wagga. The sun is shining at Robertson Oval as the two best teams all season do battle for the premiership. South Wagga are the defending premiers but they are yet to get the better of Wagga City this season. The Cats are the only team to have a win over the Blues this season and the pair are no strangers to facing off in big matches. They played out the grand final two years ago with the Cats coming out on top before the Blues were able to hit back last year. It's set to be another big clash so follow along with all the updates throughout the day.

