Group success flow in Riverina

IM SO Needy made it four wins on the trot to take out the group three Go Girlfriend Final at Menangle on Saturday night. Taken to the front by Jackson Painting, the four-year-old mare set a new career best mile rate of 1:54.1 with the all the way victory. It backed up her heat performance at Wagga earlier in the month. Meanwhile Leeton's Michael Boots won two group races as an owner. Hi Manameisjeff took out the group two City Of Melton Plate on Saturday night, with Ellen Bartley's Nerano fourth. It was his third win in his last five starts for former Uranquinty Russell Jack. Boots also took out the group three Tasmanian Derby with Hiranya. It was his second win in as many starts since arriving in Australia while MIA Breeders Plate runner-up National News was third behind his stablemate. Boots also had a winner at Menangle with Fire Fox breaking the 1:50 mark. READ MORE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/892f136a-0f6a-40ec-8ba7-8d3e9d21a68d.jpg/r0_66_2953_1734_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg