South Wagga delivers in biggest match to go back-to-back

South Wagga could not get past Wagga City throughout the season but delivered in the match that matters most to defend their Wagga Cricket crown. The Blues became the first club to win back-to-back grand finals since Wagga City in 2014 with a three-wicket win over the Cats at Robertson Oval on Saturday. A 107-run stand between newly crowned Brian Lawrence Medal winner Blake Harper (54) and Jake Scott (72) proved to be the difference as they steadied South Wagga's innings. However Scott, who was named the Anthony Baker Memorial Medal winner, became Jon Nicoll's five wicket when was controversially caught by Jack Harper two runs short of the 185 needed for victory. It left schoolboy Jed Guthrie to hit the winning runs. Captain Luke Gerhard was thrilled with how the produced the goods in the biggest match of the season. "They've got the better of us all year but we knew we only needed to win that one that mattered and we did that," Gerhard said. "It was very pleasing with the way we set it up with the ball and the fielding. "It gave us a good opportunity as to keep them under 200 is massive at this ground on a pretty good wicket." Tim Jenkins (31) and Ben Turner (47) got Wagga City off to a strong start with the bat, combining for a 64-run opening partnership however it wasn't a fast one. Instead some tight bowling from the Blues applied plenty of pressure as the Cats struggled to make inroads. Jon Nicoll (36) offered some resistance before becoming Connor McGinn's second dismissal. McGinn had only took eight wickets throughout the season but to remove the seven-time Brian Lawrence Medal winner was another big moment for the Blues. "He's bowled really well all year and for him to do it in a grand final is good for him," Gerhard said. "He's the future of our club so it's very pleasing." READ MORE Gerhard thought the side's fielding really restricted their total. Harper took two wickets in his last over to bowl the Cats out for 184 and finish with 3-29. He backed it up with the bat after the Blues found themselves in some early trouble. Alex Smeeth (12) was only one of three South Wagga batsmen to reach double figures as the premiers slipped to 3-35 before Scott and Harper came together. Gerhard couldn't be happier with Harper's performances in the back end of the season. "That's why he's won the league medal and it showed out there today," he said. "He's a class above a lot of players." South Wagga lost a number of very experienced cricketers after their premiership success last season. Gerhard is proud with how the younger brigade really came to the fore to win their third title in the past four seasons. "We lost five of our senior players from last year's grand final side so for five young fellas to really step up and play in their first grand final shows the club is going in the right direction," he said.

