WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman was pleased with stable star Rocket Tiger's return from a long injury layoff after he finished sixth in Saturday's TAB Sprint (1200m) at Flemington. The three-year-old, who hadn't been sighted since last year's Golden Slipper after suffering a shoulder injury, was positioned in the leading pack by jockey Damian Lane, but the long layoff hit hard in the closing furlong. Spackman is undecided what is next on the agenda for Rocket Tiger, but at this stage is focusing on the Wagga Town Plate as his main target. "After 12 months off it was a massive run and he tried his guts out," Spackman said. "We'll sit down and work out a plan now. "Damian said he was found wanting in the last furlong which he's entitled to after so long out." OTHER NEWS Meanwhile, Wagga trainer Chris Heywood scratched Blitzar from Sunday's Newhaven Park Country Championships Wildcard at Scone. The five-year-old was found to have swelling on a leg on race morning. Blitzar finished fourth in last month's SDRA Country Championships Qualifier at Wagga, and required a top two finish at Scone to sneak into the field for the April 2 finale at Randwick. Dubbo trainer Connie Greig claimed the main race of Ardlethan's meeting on Saturday after second favourite Gossip ($2.60) prevailed in the Ardlethan Picnic Cup (1600m). Gossip held off the Peter Kirby-trained Broo Boss ($7) and favourite The Chaplain ($1.90) by almost a length.

