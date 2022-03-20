sport, local-sport,

TWO Pool B teams will play in Friday's AFL Southern NSW Women preliminary finals after Collingullie-Glenfield Park outlasted a gutsy Charles Sturt University in Friday's semi at Crossroads Oval. After finishing top of Pool B, the Demons hosted Pool A's fourth-placed team in the Bushsows, who were down on troops and also suffered two injuries during the game. But the Demons took their chances to prevail 4.0 (24) to 3.3 (21), with two unanswered first quarter goals enough to hold on and end CSU's premiership defence. Collingullie-Glenfield Park had a one-player advantage on the field for most of the contest, and coach Dane Fuller said they were made to earn victory. "CSU were very brave with a few missing, and got a couple of injuries on the night too. They were fantastic as well, it was a good, hard game of footy," he said. "It was down their attacking end at the finish and they were throwing everything they could at us, and our girls were resolute in defence and able to sneak away with it. But take nothing away from CSU, they were fantastic." OTHER NEWS The Demons will play North Wagga in this Friday's preliminary finals double header at Bolton Park, and expect to welcome back key position players Emily Newton and Caitlin Reid from AFL NSW-ACT Summer Series commitments with Sydney Swans. "We just look at it as we get an extra week of footy really. The girls are really enjoying it and are so keen and are keen to improve," Fuller said. "It's good for the comp that two teams form the pool have been able to take advantage of opportunities." Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes was the other Pool B team to prevail in the semis after they upset East Wagga Kooringal 3.1 (19) to 1.1 (7) at Mangoplah Sportsground. The Hawks have had a heavily disrupted couple of weeks due to COVID and the Goannas kicked a goal in each of the first three quarters, while also keeping the visitors goalless after quarter time, to prevail. Goannas player Mikaela Cole said beating a Pool A team in finals was a big achievement for the side in their first season. "We're happy with how far we've come. We're not just making up the numbers and proving we have a chance and are working hard at training," she said. "Our coaches obviously know what they're doing trying to help us learn the game. "We knew it (Friday's match) would be a step up in intensity. It's a big confidence boost for us coming up against the girls who've had a year of playing behind them, and come up with a win. "Putting our head over the ball and getting it out quickly in their attacking end was key to stopping their scoring." MCUE's task will be a lot tougher in Friday's preliminary finals against unbeaten Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, who kept the opposition scoreless for a second straight week in a 9.8 (62) to 0.0 (0) win over Turvey Park. "We're obviously nervous going into it because they're undefeated and have been beating teams by fairly big margins. But we now we can go up against those Pool A teams now, and can match their physicality and fitness," Cole said. "We'll go into the Ganmain game with a bit more confidence, and give it a red hot crack." In the other semi, North Wagga beat Coolamon 16.10 (106) to 1.1 (7) at Apex Park. SEMI FINALS Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 1.1 2.1 3.1 3.1 (19) def East Wagga Kooringal 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.1 (7) Goals: (MCUE) Shae Broughton, Ash Reynoldson, Claudia Neiberding; (EWK) Emily Kirkman Best: (MCUE) Chayse Holland, Rosalind O'Reilly, Emma Schumer-Caldwell, Rachel Mullane, Layla Wilson, Tracy Schulz-Cole; (EWK) Kate Opolski, Kyra Jackson, Anneka Piercy, Brooke Brustolin, Emily Kirkman, Emma Petrovic Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 4.3 4.3 6.6 9.8 (62) def Turvey Park 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0) Goals: (GGGM) Lucy Anderson 2, Prue Walsh 2, Olivia Hall 2, Amy Hart, Brooke Walsh, Ruben Bennett Best: (GGGM) Courtney Menzies, Georgia Booth, Halle Derrick, Olivia Hall, Lucy Anderson, Ruben Bennett; (Turvey Park) Cleo Buttifant, Milly Lucas, Jessica Wendt, Kayla Dacey, Lily Chisholm Collingullie-Glenfield Park 2.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 (24) def Charles Sturt University 0.0 1.2 2.2 3.3 (21) Goals: (CGP) Julie Plum 2, Emmah Guastella, Toby Stone; (CSU) Georgia Bradbury, Georgia O'Neill, Bree Gardoll Best: (CGP) Aleah Stone, Jessica Dawson, Sidonie Carroll, Julie Plum, Courtney Hagedoorn, Jessica Baldwin; (CSU) Gabrielle Goldsworthy, Georgia O'Neill, Annabel Laing, Karina Brown, Jess Roe, Holly Judd North Wagga 4.4 7.5 12.6 16.10 (106) def Coolamon 0.0 0.0 1.1 1.1 (7) Goals: (North Wagga) Skye Davey 6, Nat Creed 5, Darcie Manning 2, Sarah Harmer, Kelsey Leaver, Kelsey Muller; (Coolamon) Not supplied Best: (North Wagga) not supplied; (Coolamon) not supplied Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

