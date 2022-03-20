Bulls put an end to Cats' premiership streak

sport, local-sport,

Lake Albert put an end to Wagga City's winning run in second grade. The Cats had won the last three grand finals but struggled after losing a clump of wickets at McPherson Oval on Saturday. The minor premiers looked well placed at 2-94, but lost their last eight wickets for 70 runs. Matt Tansey and Liam McCarthy both took three wickets as the Cats were being bowled out for 164. It was nowhere near enough as Lewis Pulver finished unbeaten on 42 as the Bulls chased down the total with six wickets in hand and with more than 11 overs remaining. Captain Adam Newcombe made 32 while McCarthy was on 25 when the winning runs were struck. However it wasn't all bad news for the Cats with their fourth grade side getting the better of South Wagga. Josh Yeomans and Luke Piltz both made 50 as Wagga City put 245 on the board. It was more than enough with the Blues bowled out for 178. READ MORE Meanwhile St Michaels Warriors scored a big win in the third grade grand final. Neeraj Pathak almost outscored St Michaels by himself as he made 80 at the top of the Warriors' order. He was removed by Blake Larkin, one of his three wickets, but the damage had been done as they were bowled out for 204. St Michaels struggled with their reply as Dave Loneragan top scored with 16 before the side was bowled out for 82. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

