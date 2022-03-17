Harpers out to win title together

sport, local-sport,

He's already won one medal this week, but Blake Harper is looking to cap it off with a special premiership. After taking out a tight Brian Lawrence Medal count to be named Wagga's best on Wednesday night, the South Wagga all-rounder has his sights firmly set on adding to his haul with another premiership. The Blues are looking to get the better of the only team to beat them so far this season when they take on Wagga City at Robertson Oval on Saturday. Harper admitted it's been his main focus. "It's definitely good to win the award, Jono (Nicoll) has won it seven of the last eight times, but it will be even better if we can top it off with a win this weekend," Harper said. "Winning the premiership is the main focus and it would mean a lot if we could win it with a pretty young side. "The Cats have won all the games we've played against us this year and there have been some tight games but if we can play well it will go a long way towards winning. "They always put up a good fight and it's always a good game between Cats and us." READ MORE The fact he can do it alongside his little brother only adds to the build up. Noah Harper missed the preliminary final due to football commitments but has regained his place in the side for the decider. With a six-year age gap the brothers haven't had a lot of opportunities to play together. However premiership success would only add to a special season. "It would be even better to win this year with Noah in the side," Harper said. "I haven't played sport with Noah really other than playing cricket (this year). "I'm yet to play a football match with him so if I could win a cricket grand final with him it will mean a lot." Noah made his first grade debut last season but has been a much more regular part of the side this season. He's looking forward to the opportunity. "It will be good to play with Blake and play in my first grand final for South Wagga," he said. "It's pretty good to be able to play this week." While it's his first attempt at a first grade premiership, Blake is looking to move into the positive side of the ledger heading into his fifth. Noah's return to the side is one of two changes for South Wagga after a tight preliminary final win over Wagga RSL last week. Connor Willis has also been recalled following an injury concern with Adam Whitbread and Pat Cooke out of the side.

