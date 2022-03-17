sport, local-sport,

Wagga City opener Tim Jenkins is looking to make it four straight premierships after finally making it through to the big one. The 19-year-old has been part of Wagga City's title hat-trick in second grade, including the last two as captain, and can't wait to take on South Wagga at Robertson Oval on Saturday. "It's been a three-peat in second grade so hopefully the boys can make it four on Saturday," Jenkins said. "It's definitely the plan." Jenkins is pleased to have cemented his place in the first grade grand final after just missing out in the top grade last season. He played in their last six matches, including the preliminary final loss, before being handed a second chance in second grade. Now he's looking to make the most of his opportunity. "I've always aspired to be involved in the first grade set up but we've been in such a fortunate position as a whole club to have really strong senior numbers," Jenkins said. "I got an opportunity this year and I've tried to grab it with both hands. "I've stuck in the side so far, something I'm grateful for, and hopefully I can contribute this weekend." READ MORE Jenkins has posted two half centuries in the back end of the season. It's something that gives him confidence heading into another clash with the Blues, who removed him early in their last match. Averaging just under 30 this season, Jenkins admitted he's living his cricketing dream. "I love it and it is my life," he said. "I absolutely love it so it is good to get the rewards." Jenkins is part of the next generation of Cats players who are making a real name for themselves. Captain Josh Thompson believes the success the group has had coming through the ranks has really helped them flourish in the top grade. "We've won a lot of games in second grade over the past three years so for all those kids it's been real competitive, they've always got something to play for and it's been really good for us," Thompson said. Jenkins is hoping to be able to use that big game experience on Saturday. "We've learnt over the last five to six years that you have to back your juniors in and we've done that," he said. "We had a super, super young second grade side in the first premiership, and we made the grand final before that so this will be five years in a row. "All those kids are pretty well in the first grade set up now and we've had that experience and exposure to senior cricket. "It has put us in good stead."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/77981d91-e957-47e1-982a-2b3a6d11b50a.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg