Blake Harper polled votes in five of the last six rounds to end Wagga City's dominance of the Brian Lawrence Medal. The South Wagga all-rounder produced a big finish to round up Wagga RSL captain-coach Sam Perry to be crowned Wagga Cricket's best in an online count on Wednesday night. Perry jumped out to an early lead, polling the maximum three votes in three of the first four completed rounds. However he did not add to his tally of 10 after round eight. Coming into the final round of the season, there was only three votes separating four players. Harper was one clear of Perry, who did not play in the final round, with Blues teammate Jake Scott and seven-time winner Jon Nicoll two behind. However he was the only one to add to his tally to finish two clear of Perry and Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson. Harper, who finished as the competition's leading runscorer for the second year running, scored 478 runs at an average of 95.60. It was 136 more than Thompson. READ MORE The 21-year-old also seven wickets in the regular season before snaring 3-39 last week to help South Wagga went through to their sixth straight grand final. He became the first Blues player to win the Brian Lawrence Medal since Scott Lovell in 2004. Thompson claimed a tight finish to the bowling award. He, Perry and Isaac Cooper all took 15 wickets but Thompson's average of 15.53 gave him the edge. Thompson also took out the all-rounder award and was also named in the Team of the Year alongside Nicoll and fellow Cats teammate Ben Turner. Harper, Scott and Brayden Ambler, who took out wicketkeeping award, were the only Blues to make the side. They were joined by Perry, Lake Albert pair Cooper and Alex Tucker, St Michaels captain Nathan Corby and Kooringal Colts captain Keenan Hanigan. Scott was named the best under 19s player with Hamish Starr the representative player of the year. With no ceremony held this year, Harper will be presented with his medal following Saturday's grand final at Robertson Oval.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/fc99834e-b690-44b9-b363-5db37859e8b1.jpg/r36_206_2900_1824_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg