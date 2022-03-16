sport, local-sport,

Alex Smeeth stole the show in last year's Wagga Cricket grand final and is hoping two troublesome hamstrings won't hinder him helping South Wagga to back-to-back premierships. The Blues are looking to become the first club to defend their title since Wagga City claimed their second premiership in the 2013-14 season when they face the Cats at Robertson Oval on Saturday. Smeeth was hampered by a hamstring injury in the preliminary final win over Wagga RSL, but came on late to still have an impact with the ball. The opening batsmen, who usually opens the bowling for the Blues as well, is determined to contribute more this time around. "My left hammy, that I did last year, has been re-occurring all year but I actually tweaked my right hammy batting on Saturday," Smeeth said. "They are both sore and whether I am bowling off a full run up or not remains to be seen but I'll definitely try to get through 10 overs on Saturday." Smeeth took 6-10 off 7.5 overs, including a three-wicket maiden to claim the Anthony Baker Memorial Medal in their nine-wicket victory over Kooringal Colts in last year's grand final. READ MORE However the 33-year-old admitted it's been a frustrating season this time around. He's scored 237 runs at an average of 29.6 this season but besides an unbeaten 68 in their washed out clash with Wagga RSL in round three has struggled to make the most of his starts. The hamstring problems have also limited his role with the ball but he's still taken 10 wickets at 11.4. "I don't think I've bowled 10 overs in one game yet so it has been frustrating not to get in the overs I would have liked and in light of that not get the wickets I would have liked either but I've felt like I've bowled ok," Smeeth said. "Batting wise I've got a lot of starts and haven't really gone on with them so if I can get to 30 or 40 this week I'll be looking to turn that into a bigger score that really sets up the game. "I've felt good with the bat all year but have just got myself in and got myself out. "I've got to 30 a lot of times and we do have a long batting line up and a lot of talent so it's my job to try to get us off to a quick start but sometimes that isn't good enough and you have to go on a get and big score when you are in. "It's all about taking responsibility and I did score a lot of runs against Wagga City last year so I feel pretty confident against their attack and I'm really looking forward to it." Wagga City have had the wood over South Wagga so far this season, winning four of their five completed matches across all formats. However Smeeth is confident the Blues can deliver in the one that matters most as he chases a third Wagga Cricket premiership. "I don't see why not," Smeeth said. "We know how important new-ball wickets are against those guys and if you can get (Josh) Thompson and Jon Nicoll in early with the new ball then two or three early wickets really sets up the game for us."

