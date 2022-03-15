sport, local-sport,

Seven-time Brian Lawrence Medal winner Jon Nicoll expects a new name to be added to the list on Wednesday night. The Wagga City allrounder has won seven of the last eight best and fairest awards in Wagga Cricket with Cats teammate Max Harper the only other winner since 2013. Nicoll has won the last three and expects a tight count, which will be held online. "I definitely won't be winning this year as I don't think I've troubled the scoreboard too much," Nicoll said. "I won't even be there this year as I've been a bit under the weather, but it's not COVID. "The whole family is a little bit crook at the moment so I'll try to limit my movements but I think it will be pretty tight." Nicoll expects South Wagga's Blake Harper, who was the competition's highest runscorer, and Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson, who just edged out the bowling award, will be among those near the top of the table. "I think Harps for South Wagga will poll pretty well and I would say he would be the favourite and I think Josh Thompson will poll very well," Nicoll said. "I think those two will be up there for sure." READ MORE Nicoll made a shock call to announce his retirement leading into the Christmas break but did not actually miss a match. Instead with a different focus he feels he's enjoying the game a lot more and is looking to bring that attitude into the grand final clash with South Wagga on Saturday before reconsidering his future. "I'll weigh a lot of things up over the break but I've really enjoyed the last couple of months," Nicoll said. "At this stage it is all up in the air but we will wait to see how it all plays out. "My two boys have been into me and Cooper told me that I have to keep playing cricket and he wants me to play first grade. "I do get the feeling that's because he gets a coke off Aaron Maxwell and lollies off Joshy (Thompson) every week though."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/06392f22-870e-4944-a768-fc802c403b23.jpg/r7_369_2947_2030_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg