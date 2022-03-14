newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Jake Hindmarsh has had a big impact since returning to South Wagga midway through the season and now he's looking to cap it off with a premiership. Hindmarsh returned to the Blues just before the Christmas break after struggling to combine work commitments in Wagga and cricket in Albury. However he made light work in his first season with the club in six years, taking 13 wickets at an average of 6.23 to just fall short of being the competition's leading wicket taker. Now he's looking to snare an elusive premiership. "It's been good to be back at South Wagga," Hindmarsh said. "They were my junior club and that's why I went back there. "I wanted to win a premiership with my junior club and it's good we've got the opportunity to do that now." Hindmarsh believes being part of an attack with Blake Harper and Alex Smeeth has taken off plenty of pressure in the return. He feels his form reflects being able to play a different role in the side. "Coming back gives you that opportunity to train two nights a week and coming back with Alex and Blake in our side I don't have anywhere near as much pressure," Hindmarsh said. "You just show up and do your job and you know if you don't someone else will. "It takes that little bit of pressure off me and everyone else. "It helps you perform a little bit more as you don't have that added pressure of knowing you have to perform." READ MORE Now the 29-year-old is looking to capitalise against Wagga City in the grand final at Robertson Oval on Saturday. Hindmarsh lost consecutive grand finals with the Blues, the first against Wagga City in 2014, before making the switch to Wagga RSL. He's out to make amends. "Whenever I've played Wagga City at South Wagga they've always been that one club we can't seem to beat," Hindmarsh said. "Hopefully that changes on Saturday. "In all the years I've been playing at South Wagga against them we might have won one or two games, they've always been a bogey club for me, so it would be good to knock them over on Saturday."

