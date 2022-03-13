South Wagga sneaks through to grand final

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

An unbeaten century to Joel Robinson helped South Wagga through to their sixth straight grand final. Robinson was on 104 as the Blues finished at 7-230 at Robertson Oval on Saturday. In the end it was just enough as Wagga RSL fell seven runs short of making their first grand final in nine years. Captain Luke Gerhard was impressed with how Robinson controlled the innings. "He batted really well and it's good to see different people contributing throughout the back end of the year with Braydo (Ambler) getting a hundred the other week and now Joel," Gerhard said. "Joel's innings was very good for our total that's for sure. "There were a few little partnerships throughout the game that went close to a run a ball." READ MORE Gerhard called upon some of his most experienced bowlers at key times. First Blake Harper broke a 77-run stand between Brad McMillan and Jack Carey when he bowled Carey for 36. He then struck twice more including snaring McMillan for 88 before a hampered Alex Smeeth ensured the required run rate blew out late. Gerhard thought it was telling as the Bulldogs finished their 50 overs at 8-223. "The run rate just climbed and climbed throughout the day and we knew once we got to six or seven an over that we were in a good position," he said. "At times they were definitely on top but it felt like we were on top for longer parts of the day." Smeeth didn't bowl until late with a hamstring concern but his injection, and Harper's through the middle were very telling. "He (Smeeth) has been having a bit of hamstring trouble throughout the year and sort of hurt it when he was batting so we decided it was best to rest him at the start," Gerhard said. "We obviously needed him towards the back and he bowled really well. He bowled off a few steps and couldn't get the ball out of his hands once he got it." South Wagga will now tackle Wagga City in Saturday's grand final. The two teams have played off in three of the last five grand finals, with the Cats successful twice. They've also beaten South Wagga in four of their five matches this season, across both formats, before their semi-final was washed out. Gerhard hopes they can turn things around in the one that matters most. "When you look at last year from this year and losing five of our key first graders to have five younger guys step up into the role and still make another grand final is pleasing for the club and hopefully we can go all the way," he said. "It is going to be a tough challenge but we're definitely up for it and we've played a lot of grand finals now."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/307b085a-b218-46fd-8065-35ee829dacf9.jpg/r7_168_3230_1989_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg