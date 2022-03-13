sport, local-sport,

EAST Wagga Kooringal coach Amy Coote is confident the Hawks have the ability and desire to fight for a premiership after they defied a COVID-interrupted preparation to overrun North Wagga at Gumly Oval on Friday night. Having not trained all week due to some players returning positive tests, the Hawks began the final round clash sluggishly and trailed 1.5 (11) to 0.1 (1) at the main break. But three unanswered second half goals ensured East Wagga Kooringal turned the tables on the Saints after they went down by 19 points to last year's grand finalists in round one. The Hawks (four wins, 16 points) finished third on the ladder in Pool A before finals begin next week, behind the Saints only on percentage. COVID also hindered East Wagga Kooringals' preparation for their penultimate round clash with unbeaten pool leaders Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, which the Lions won by eight points. OTHER NEWS The victory is sure to give the Hawks plenty of confidence they can match it with the best in the finals. "We got hit hard with two girls getting COVID, so to stop it spreading through the team we had the week off training," Coote said. "On Friday night it was difficult for the girls to get through. We didn't really come alive into the second half, but we kept them scoreless after halftime. "Every individual stepped up. That's what I asked all of the girls to do and that's what they did. "You could definitely tell the girls had the week off training. You miss one training session a week and you feel it, imagine missing both?" Coote said her players were more hungry and ruthless in the second half. "We got more numbers to the contest and started to see some improvement in our forward delivery. "WE didn't have our full team but it is what it is. The girls are pretty keen for the finals and hopefully we'll get everyone back. "I think we'll get quite a few girls come out of isolation on Monday. One of the girls has been running around her backyard heaps, just trying to stay fit. "We've definitely got the potential to be a premiership side. We've just got to show up on the day and be more hungry for the ball." The Lions continued on their merry way with a 12.7 (79) to 0.0 (0) shutout of Brookdale, while defending premiers Charles Sturt University ensured they squeezed into finals in fourth place with a 6.11 (49) to 1.3 (9) win against Griffith. In Pool B, Collingullie-Glenfield Park officially secured top spot after Turvey Park, who finished fourth, were forced to forfeit, while Coolamon booked their finals spot with a 3.4 (22) to 1.4 (10) triumph against Narrandera. Second-placed Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes warmed up for finals with a 7.6 (48) to 2.2 (14) victory over Marrar. FINAL ROUND RESULTS POOL A East Wagga Kooringal 3.2 (20) d North Wagga 1.5 (11) Goals: (EWK) not provided; (North Wagga) not provided. Best: (EWK) not provided; (North Wagga) not provided Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 3.0 7.3 10.4 12.7 (79) d Brookdale 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0) Goals: (GGGM) Not provided Best: (GGGM) Abbey Hamblin, Meg Jolley, Alice Kenny, Hannah Jackson, Lucy Anderson Olivia Hall; (Brookdale) Samantha Creasy, Carlie Pearse, Paige Brown, Rose Kennedy, Emily Gardner, Ruby Hyde Charles Sturt University 1.5 2.8 4.10 6.11 (47) d Griffith 0.0 0.2 1.2 1.3 (9) Goals: (CSU) Not provided; (Griffith) not provided Best: (CSU) Not provided; (Griffith) not provided POOL B Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 3.2 5.2 6.4 7.6 (48) d Marrar 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.2 (14) Goals: (MCUE) Ash Reynoldson 2, Ivy Winter 2, Mikaela Cole, Rosalind O'Reilly, Rachel Mullane; (Marrar) Isabelle Cunningham, Caitlin Kelly Best: (MCUE) Rosalind O'Reilly, Tracy Schulz-Cole, Chayse Holland, Marnie Broughton, Ash Reynoldson, Rachel Mullane; (Marrar) Caitlin Kelly, Daisee Pless, Isabelle Cunningham, Bella Hofert, Madeline Lawler, Emily Morton Coolamon 0.0 0.2 1.2 3.4 (22) d Narrandera 0.1 1.2 1.4 1.4 (10) Goals: (Coolamon) Sophie Bowley, Shelby Worland, Paiton Morphett; (Narrandera) Not provided Best: (Coolamon) Caitlin Kelly, Daisee Pless, Isabelle Cunningham, Bella Hofert, Madeline Lawler, Emily Morton; (Narrandera) Not provided Collingullie-Glenfield Park d Turvey Park via forfeit

