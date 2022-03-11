sport, local-sport, towong cup, sizzleonthebridge, rodger waters

The Rodger Waters-trained Sizzleonthebridge will be aiming to defend his Towong Cup crown on Saturday. The six-year-old gelding caused an upset in the feature race last year after proving too strong for odds-on favourite Wyangle but has failed to win in nine subsequent starts. He has two minor placings including runner-up in last month's Tumut Cup and will be ridden by claiming apprentice Fiona Sandkuhl, who was aboard at Tumut. Waters has been a long-time supporter of the high country meeting and has been making the trek to the picturesque course for more than three decades. The cup had proven elusive until last year when Waters was able to claim the 150th anniversary edition. Waters conceded Sizzleonthebridge's form doesn't appear to be quite as good. "It's one of my favourite meetings on the calendar and I look to have a runner each year," Waters said. "I've got Sizzleonthebridge going around in the cup again but I don't think the horse is going as well as he was 12-months ago. "But in saying that, I'm still quiet happy with the horse. He is a year older but he has just had a few things go against him recently. A couple of meetings have been washed out and he has missed a run. "So he just hasn't had as good as preparation as last year. But we have drawn well and you know that he handles the track." Meanwhile, Canberra based jockey Jordan Mallyon is plotting a hit and run mission on the $37,000 Corowa Cup (1600m) on Saturday. Mallyon will make the trek from the nation's capital to partner the Ben and JD Hayes-trained Muswellbrook in the Corowa feature. Muswellbrook is the class runner of the cup in a field that arguably lacks the depth of the previous few years. The Hayes galloper has been recently contesting tougher races in the city and finished runner-up in a much stronger affair at Moonee Valley two starts back. Muswellbrook started favourite in the Corowa feature last year but was edged out by the Norm Loy-trained Takissacod who scored an upset win. Mallyon felt Muswellbrook was a huge chance to make amends on Saturday. "I think it's fair to say that it's a fairly moderate cup field and it was a lot stronger last year to be honest," Mallyon said. "I know Muswellbrook finished runner-up last year to Takissacod who has gone ahead in leaps and bounds and won at Caulfield at his most recent start. "I concede Muswellbrook doesn't win out of turn but his form stacks up well for a race of this nature." Mallyon pinpointed the David Brideoake-trained Midships as the biggest threat. Midships will make the trek from Mornington and also boasts metropolitan form after running midfield at Morphettville last-start. The five-year-old gelding will have to overcome the hurdles of top-weight and barrier 13 if he is to take out the feature. "I think Midships is the obvious threat to my horse," Mallyon said. "It's making the trek from Mornington and Brideoake wouldn't be making the trek unless he thought he had the horse to win the race. "Midships has got reasonable form but it carries more weight than us and cops the average barrier. "I've drawn to get a much more economical run and I think Midships will be spotting us a few lengths turning for home." In contrast, Muswellbrook has drawn ideally in gate five and Mallyon expects to settle in a prominent position. "I haven't had a chance to discuss tactics with the stable yet," he said. "But judging on his previous runs I envisage settling somewhere between fourth and eighth. "I know I'm on the class runner of the field after being ultra-competitive in metropolitan company this preparation. "It's terrific form for a race of this nature." Mallyon has several other rides at the meeting including the Geoff Duryea-trained Albert The Cat.

