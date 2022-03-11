sport, local-sport,

Cootamundra trainer Gregg Mills will consider pushing Nightbird Izmir out over a longer distance after she racked up a third straight win at Wagga dogs on Friday evening. The birds were on song for Mills with two winners from three starters after Sunbird Izmir ($3.20) also saluted in the WaggaTile Centre 5th Grade (320m) giving him a double within an hour. Nightbird Izmir started at $2.50 on the back of a good win at Wagga last week and wasn't headed from box three in the Ladbrokes Switch Final 5th Grade Series (400m). She exploded on the turn to win by more than six lengths from Christopher Glascott's Pamjams Beau ($13) and Ben Talbot's Myrniong Royale ($2.15f). It was a fifth career win at start number 22 and the trainer is pleased with the way the Fabregas bitch is maturing as her prizemoney went into five figures. "She's improving every week," Mills said "I'm hoping she might be able to run a bit more distance yet." In seven starts over 400m Nightbird Izmir has two wins, three seconds and a third. She also had a fourth over 420m early in her career. "She's normally pretty quick early and I thought if she gets out in front she's always a chance of winning it," Mills said. After his second minor result, Talbot enjoyed success in the next with Cawbourne Hooper ($15) causing a boilover over 525m. It was a ninth career win but first in his last 14 starts for the dog, beating Brian Smith's My Boy Rockin'. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

