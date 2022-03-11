Second shot at Miracle result for Hart

sport, local-sport,

Cameron Hart has had an extra week to think about his first shot at a Miracle Mile. The former Junee reinsman will drive Majestic Cruiser in the $1 million dollar feature at Menangle on Saturday night. NSW's biggest race was set to be run last week before a massive storm hit the track less than an hour away from start time. Conditions were so poor the race had to be transferred a week. However after putting in a strong effort to book his place with a second behind Spirit Of St Louis, Hart doesn't believe the delay is the worst thing. "It definitely helps the one who qualified the week prior and gives them an extra week as they all ran big miles," Hart said. "It is definitely going to help my guy but it's probably going to help King (Of Swing) as well. It's a bit unfortunate but it is what it is." READ MORE Hart had his first drive in an Inter Dominion Pacing Final with Majestic Cruiser in December. He's thrilled to once again combine with former Young trainer Jason Grimson. "It's pretty exciting and it is good to do it with Jason," Hart said. "He's a good mate of mine, he's doing well with his horses and he's been a big supporter of mine over the last 18 months. "It's very good." Majestic Cruiser has drawn barrier three in the final. Hart is confident the alley will allow him to show his best after being thrilled with his effort in the qualifier a fortnight ago. "He's done a really good job since he's come up from Melbourne to join Jase," he said. "He brought me to my first Inter Dominion and now my first Miracle Mile so he's definitely a special horse for me and Jase. "He's earned his spot and run really well in his qualifier and has come up with a good draw so hopefully we can be in the top three or four. "It looks like a good draw for us and if King (Of Swing) can hold the front we might get to be three fence which will be a good spot following King Of Swing and Spirit Of St Louis. "Whether Mach Dan crosses the King might change things up a bit but either way I think he is going to be in a good spot." Majestic Cruiser is rated a $34 chance as is the Riverina-owned Bundoran. King Of Swing is a $1.65 favourite as he looks to become the first horse to win three Miracle Miles.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/337453d4-541e-4a88-a867-52067975f401.jpg/r13_0_4094_2306_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg