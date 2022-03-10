ON THE PACE: No time to recover meetings lost to wet weather

sport, local-sport,

There will be no compensation for Riverina participants after losing two meetings in the past two weeks. After drainage problems caused Leeton to call off their meeting last week, Temora followed suit this week. With little rain falling at Temora on raceday, overnight rainfall did most of the damage with the track deemed unsuitable for racing at around 2.30pm on Tuesday. Harness Racing NSW chief executive John Dumesny raised concerns over track preparation but admitted there was no time in the racing scheduled to recoup for lost meetings. "You have to put a lot of it down to track preparation but track preparation can go all awry with the wrong weather conditions so they are abandoned," Dumesny said. "There is no place to put them on the calendar as the calendar has become very full across NSW with the increased number of meetings we conduct and the increased number of races we run." Nominations were extended for Wagga's meeting last week, which saw an additional two races added to the card, and helped bump up numbers for Young's Carnival Of Cups meeting. Still around $100,000 in prizemoney was lost to the industry. ***** JASON Grimson will have a strong hand as he looks to win his hometown feature. The Inter Dominion-winning trainer has the potential to have a four-strong attack in the Young Pacers Cup on Friday night. Ideal Dan has drawn barrier one, Doubtless Bay three and Egodan 10. He also has Somebeachshadow as the emergency. Cameron Hart will return to the region to drive Ideal Dan. Grimson also has MIA Breeders Plate winner Sugar Apple in the Young Derby. Young are also using their feature meeting to support Josh Powderly following his life-changing accident. **** IT WILL be take two for the Menangle Country Series final on Saturday night. After torrential rain forced the postponement of the Miracle Mile, the lucrative final was also moved. Darrell Hillier has drawn barrier one with Im Feeling Firey while Barrett is set to start from barrier eight for Keith Kenna. The group two Sapling Stakes was also moved to Saturday with the Jake Stockton-owned Naturally Gifted drawn barrier two. **** WAGGA will have racing of a different kind at their meeting next Friday night. There has been massive support for the 'Dachshund Dash' sausage dog races and as such registrations have been extended until Sunday to allow for 10 more to compete. Registrations cost $30 with a $500 first prize up for grabs. All proceeds will be donated to the Best Friends Pet Rescue. ***** YOUNG will hold their Carnival Of Cups meeting on Friday. The first of eight races is at 6.37pm. Albury then races on Tuesday.

