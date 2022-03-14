sport, local-sport,

TURVEY Park's new-look 'spine' showed early signs of promise in Saturday's trial match win over Charles Sturt University at Maher Oval. The Bulldogs prioritised adding size as a recruiting priority this year, and the fruits of that focus were on display in the six 20-minute period hit-out. Turvey Park was missing around half their first choice squad, and senior players were given about three quarters of playing time in their first hit-out of the year. Former Narrandera player Corey Baxter kicked six goals in his debut game for the club while Andrew Emery, back at the Bulldogs after a stint with Lockhart, was also impressive up forward. Fellow newcomer Tim Doyle also provided the experienced head in defence they were looking for. Travelling Canberra ruckman Shaun Allan also returned after missing the back end of last season through injury. OTHER NEWS "The issue last year was missing a key forward and a key defender. Shaun got injured in the back half of the year which also didn't help, but our spine looks like it has improved nicely," Mazzocchi said. "It's about getting those guys jelled into the group now. "Corey is a mid-sized forward and the hope was he could hit the scoreboard every game, but we certainly don't expect him to be a six goal player. "Andrew Emery was excellent, he attracts a lot of attention as a tall, hit up forward and that allows Corey to be released a bit more. "You want to get it in there as quick as you can, we're focused on once you get forward of centre, you want to get it in there quickly." The only downfall for the Bulldogs was a dislocated shoulder suffered by youngster Zac Randal. Mazzocchi said he was relatively pleased with how the team incorporated their structures and game plan through the trial. "It was all bash and crash in the first quarter and nothing like we trained for in pre season, but once it settled it was a good hitout," he said. "We managed to try a few things we're looking to implement into our game. It's good for the guys to get their heads around it against an opposition who doesn't know what we're trying to do, unlike each other at training." The Bulldogs host North Wagga in their next trial at Maher Oval from 2pm this Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/6aa926ca-89bf-4e3d-86ae-4f1d60e4202d.jpg/r269_288_3138_1909_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg