THE new-look Tolland Open announced itself in memorable fashion after the two-day weekend culminated in a thrilling bunch finish in Sunday's road race at Ladysmith. Dubbo rider Kurt Eather (1:51:30.64) capped a brilliant carnival for National Road Series outfit Oliver's Racing by edging out teammate Liam White (1:51:30.96) in the 90km main event, renamed the Barry O'Hagan Handicap this year after the Wagga cycling legend. Tolland rider Myles Stewart finished fourth, just 0.04 seconds behind Canberra's Cameron Rogers in third place. The scratch riders caught 'block' and bunch three with about 8km left, and from there it was a battle of will and tactics before Eather claimed his second title in three years. "We didn't think we would catch the front group but we ended up doing that, and it was a real messy finish with riders going everywhere," Eather said. "I managed to get to the front and get a good run. I really like going to Tolland, it's probably the best one in NSW and it's not too hilly which suits me." Stewart said he would have loved to have graced the podium of his home event for the first time, but couldn't quite do so as the cream rose to the top late. OTHER NEWS "Unfortunately I just didn't have the legs," he said. "We were within centimetres of each other, but that's racing and it was a good weekend. "It would have been sentimental to get the win at home, you dream of winning on home turf, but hopefully next year." Myles' younger sister, Bronte, capped a strong weekend for the family by finishing third overall in the women's event behind Sydney's Kim Lueck and Canberra's Emma Viotto. Having staged two road races in recent editions, the event took on a new feel after the first competitive criterium was staged at the new Multisport Cycling Complex at Pomingalarna Reserve on Saturday. Newcastle's Kai Champan got Oliver's Racing's big weekend off to a fine start by winning the division one crown from Cooper Sayers and Brendan Johnston, with Stewart finishing sixth. "I really liked the circuit out there," Eather said. "The team got the win in that as well and it was a great course, fast and a bit of a hill in it made it interesting." Tolland Cycling Club president Will Silver said the new look event was embraced by visiting riders. "The general feedback from the course we used (for criterium) was it was exciting," Silver said. "The northern end with the climb is a bit different to the flat circuits you see around the state. It provided a point of difference and allows the strongest riders to win the race. "It was an amazing weekend. We're really proud of the committee, we've got a small team but we put it together with the help of volunteers."

