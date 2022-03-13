sport, local-sport,

JESSE Featonby has credited the Riverina Triathlon Series for playing a role in getting the love back for racing after he wrapped up overall honours with another victory at Sunday's Holbrook Triathlon. For the second straight race, Featonby was pushed hard by fellow Albury competitor Damian Gillard before pulling away in the final run leg. Featonby was just 20 seconds ahead of Gillard coming out of the 200m swim, but outran Gillard by 1:19 mins on the last 3.5km run leg to win in 44:42, with Gillard second in 46:11. Featonby will look to sweep the series for the second straight year when the fourth and final race is run at West Wyalong this Saturday. Annabel White also made it three from three in the women's ranks, finishing third overall behind Featonby and Gillard in 48:44, with Canberra's Llewellyn Angharad fourth overall in 50:54. After taking some time away from the sport to focus on cycling, Featonby said the series has proven a great lead-in to bigger events. "It's a great series and it's got me focusing on tris again which is really cool. I've absolutely loved it," he said. "To wrap it (series) up already is pretty awesome and shows if you're consistent across all the races, that's the key." OTHER NEWS Despite his winning streak, Featonby wasn't completely happy with last week's effort at Ganmain, but was far more satisfied with his Holbrook display. "I had a goal about putting a really good race together," he said. I was pretty focused on staying ahead on the bike. Damian's a really strong rider and I managed to just stay in front by a little bit. "It was definitely a better race than last week where I had a mechanical (issue on cycle leg) and our daughter being sick." Featonby said he has relished having Gillard compete in the last two races, where he has made him earn victory. "I always race better when there's someone to push you and chase," he said. "Having a good local competitor is a big bonus because they bring out the best in me. "Even those years where I was just cycling, the mentality is you try and win no matter what, whether or not and if it's by a second that's fine. "You can relax and ease into it and focus on looking after yourself, whereas if someone is on your tail you push yourself so much harder. "Today the goal was to stay out in front after the bike, and I did that." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/068584c8-2b97-463b-a6e4-0c2f08eccf42.jpg/r0_101_2953_1769_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg