Kildare adds to Hardy Shield record in dominant fashion

Kildare Catholic College extended their perfect start to the Hardy Shield with another emphatic display. The competition favourites only enhanced their claims as they dismantled two-time defending champions Kooringal High School on Monday. Even with some of their best players starting on the bench, Kildare ran riot to score nine unanswered tries. Things started off well as Noah Lynch-Ridley plucked a Cohen Benson kick out of the air to cross in the opening minutes. It was the first of five first half tries and Kildare never let the foot off the pedal to run out 54-0 winners. Coach Matt Ward continues to be impressed with the side but knows they can deliver more. "We've got some things to improve on still, I thought they were getting a bit complacent at the start but they actually turned up and played all right at the end," Ward said. "It was a bit lackadaisical at the start and we fired up a little bit." Eli Williams had another strong game after shifting to fullback for large patches of the game. He didn't look like missing a conversion attempt and also crossed for the last try in each half for a personal tally of 26 points. Kildare now tackle The Riverina Anglican College on Monday while Kooringal High are out to get on the board when they tackle Wagga High School. READ MORE Meanwhile Mater Dei Catholic College responded to a 26-0 loss to Kildare last week with a much improved effort. Coach Sam Bailey thought the team brought a much better attitude into their clash with TRAC and it showed as they ran out 42-4 winners. "It was much better from the boys and much more like what we expect from our team," Bailey said. "(Kildare) were organised and really structured and that really showed. We thought we were and planned well but I think it was just an attitude thing. "Sometimes you get that in big games when you turn up and mentally you're just not there and I think that is what happened. "We had a few guys out with injuries from the first game but that was a big step towards improving and hopefully we can continue that next week to be ready to meet Kildare properly again." Mater Dei got off to the perfect start as Darion O'Toole crossed after three minutes before Tom Ferguson broke the TRAC defence two sets later. TRAC responded to get on the board as Tom Kerrick finished off a spectacular try as he swooped on a loose kick. However errors started to hurt TRAC. A Fletcher Wilson charge down inside their own 30 led to McKinley Hamblin scoring for Mater Dei before Ferguson put Blaine Speed over after another TRAC mistake just before half-time. Taking a 22-4 advantage into the second half, tries to Danny Kopecny, Bailey Hilton, Wilson and Hamblin's second ensured Mater Dei kept themselves in second place. The top two progress to the final after the final two rounds next week.

