INDIGENOUS women and children fleeing abusive family situations could have access to improved emergency accommodation under a plan to build four new townhouses in Wagga. The NSW government has announced the townhouses will be built as part of a $484.3 million package to help domestic and family violence survivors rebuild their lives. Wagga has one of the highest rates of domestic violence in the state and, according to Mission Australia, Indigenous people are 32 times more likely to be hospitalised for family violence as non-Indigenous people. IN OTHER NEWS: This week the first 68 homes for NSW women and children who have escaped an abuser were announced, four of which will be built in Wagga. The townhouses are being developed in partnership with the Wagga Wagga Aboriginal Land Council specifically for Indigenous survivors of abuse. Land Council CEO Lorraine Lyons said this move has "been a long time coming". "To be able to have a safe place, to have domestic and family violence survivors housed, is really what's needed," she said. Mrs Lyons said the services available to women in the area are over prescribed, and these four houses must be followed by more government help. "If you weigh up the stats, there's so much needed in the rural areas, there's not a lot of access to services for families," she said. "Having four accommodations is a starting point, but it's about access to services and rural areas are in high need of such facilities. Mrs Lyons said the details of exactly where and how the accommodation will be made available are still to be decided. Indigenous Elder Aunty Cheryl Penrith said that it is a great initiative. "The more places for people, especially Indigenous women, is wonderful," she said. "If they are available and people know about them, then that's fantastic." Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Natalie Ward said the record funding will give survivors a chance "to recover and thrive". The Wagga townhouses are due for completion in the first half of 2023.

