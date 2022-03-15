community,

A TEMORA resident says the situation in Northern NSW is "10-times worse" than pictures portray after arriving in the flood-affected region to deliver food and supplies. Lee Irvine, her partner and three school-age children made the 11-hour trek north on Saturday to volunteer where needed and share vision of the damage they encountered on social media. The family has been staying with a friend in Tuckurimba, south of Lismore while travelling from one flood-affected town to the next - some of which Ms Irvine said: "are completely gone". IN OTHER NEWS: "It's 10-times worse than you could ever describe to somebody," she said. "It's heartbreaking, traumatizing, and well and truly eye-opening at the very least." During her travels, Mr Irvine has encountered displaced families sleeping in tents, health workers in need of medical supplies, empty stores and donated clothing gathering mould due to the deep conditions. She has been documenting her journey via Northern NSW flood support, a Facebook group set up to share with Riverina residents the extent of the damage and to spread awareness. "To just bring even that little bit more awareness of what it actually is like up here might bring more people to the party," she said. Before travelling, Ms Irvine reached out to the community to provide drop off points across the Riverina for those wishing to donate non-perishable goods and hygiene products to flood victims. Inundated with donations, she was only able to transport emergency supplies with her on Saturday, packing her trailer until it could hold no more. She plans to return to the flood-affected region to distribute existing and future donations, hoping to find someone willing to loan the family a truck to assist with their efforts. "Our trailer was so far full that we actually tied our own swags for sleeping to the front of the drawbar because we couldn't fit them anyway," she said. "If somebody can donate a truck and the fuel to get us here, we can come back and bring more linen and more clothing for people, and more food." Anyone who can assist Ms Irvine with truck hire or fuel vouchers is invited to contact her via her Facebook group Northern NSW flood support. Information regarding donation drop-off points for non-perishable items, hygiene products and clothing can also be found on via the Facebook group. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/422534f3-aa9a-4334-8f49-1133c925e338.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg