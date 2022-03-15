newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A $20 billion national rail freight project is proceeding with plans to replace a major Wagga bridge, which some residents fear will lead to significant traffic congestion across the city. Inland Rail is preparing its Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for higher-capacity freight upgrades though Wagga's existing stretch of track from Albury to Illabo. A key part of of the project in Wagga will be to replace the Edmondson Bridge that links Wagga's CBD with Turvey Park via Best Street. The current bridge has about 5 metres of clearance above the tracks but Inland Rail's carriages with double-stacked shipping containers require 7.1 metres. The government-owned Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) has started the process of seeking NSW government State Significant Infrastructure approval for Inland Rail. ARTC's scoping report on the Wagga section stated that "residents are mostly concerned of potential impacts during construction including; noise and vibration, access to their properties and changes to traffic flow". A resident on MacLeay Street close to the Edmondson Bridge, who asked not to be named, told The Daily Advertiser he supported the project. "It's going to be a pain but it's got to happen. We're just going to have to suck it up. It's for the betterment of the city with all the jobs it's going to create for Wagga," he said. ARTC plans to replace bridges in some areas and lower tracks beneath roads in others between mid-2023 and late 2024 with larger trains to start in 2025. ARTC has projected that the number of trains along Wagga's section will rise from an average of 13 per day to 20 by 2025 and 24 by 2040. Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said he was unable to comment as council staff had yet to complete their assessment of the Inland Rail proposal. An ARTC spokesperson said Inland Rail had consulted with the Wagga community extensively and had made about 10 design changes in the Albury to Illabo section as a result of feedback. "We are currently finalising the project's EIS which is expected to be on public exhibition for a minimum of 28 days in mid-2022," the spokesperson said. "During this time, community members are able to make a submission directly to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment who are responsible for the EIS process. "On the proposed Edmondson Bridge works, ARTC have consulted on elements such as design, traffic diversions during construction period with government agencies, councils and the community. "This includes minor, but permanent modifications to the adjoining road network, where a thoroughly modelled traffic, transport and access plan will be developed during the detailed design phase to manage changes during construction."

