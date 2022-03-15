newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The state government has launched a new campaign warning teenagers about the dangers of vaping as it rapidly grows in popularity among NSW high schools. NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said yesterday at the launch of the "Vaping Toolkit" campaign that experts had reported that e-vaping liquids contain liquids "similar to antifreeze, with 500 different flavours to attract kids". "It makes it pretty obvious as to the harm it can cause to youngsters' lungs," Mr Hazzard said. The new campaign will target secondary students and is designed to raise awareness of the hidden chemicals in vapes and educate young people about the harmful, long-term impacts of the activity, while also providing a resource for families to kick start conversations. Vaping - the inhaling of vapour through a battery-powered e-cigarette - is on the rise across the country. According to data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, e-cigarette use among Australians aged 14 or over has more than doubled from 2016 to 2019 and is most common among smokers aged 18 to 24. Wagga City Council has uploaded information from the government's new campaign onto its 'Youth of Wagga' page. "Council works closely with local health and education practitioners on a wide range of issues and is aware of concerns that have been raised at the levels of vaping use amongst young people living in [Wagga]," the council's social planning coordinator, Sarah Lehman, said. IN OTHER NEWS: It is illegal to sell e-cigarettes or vapes to anyone under the age of 18, however that hasn't stopped high schoolers from accessing them. Education Minister Sarah Mitchell yesterday urged parents to discuss the dangers of vaping with their children, and report any usage in schools to principals. "The number of young people vaping without consideration to the effects is concerning," she said. "Educating our young people about the dangers of vaping is essential when there continues to be a large number of reckless individuals selling nicotine products to minors." Global research shows that young people commonly assume vaping is a healthier alternative to smoking. The combination of having a sweet or fruity flavour, and the vapour often perceived as water, leads some to believe that vaping is harmless. Mr Hazzard warned that vaping causes damage to adult lungs, with greater concern for the developing lungs of teenagers and children. He told a parliamentary hearing last week the thought of children adopting the habit was "atrocious". A number of vape stores have opened across Wagga in recent years as the activity grows in popularity. Mixology on Baylis Street and Super Vape Store opted not to comment on this issue. The Daily Advertiser understands that vaping has been a considerable concern among Wagga high schools, with some schools having to put out warnings against the topic.

