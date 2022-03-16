news, local-news,

Sydney-based restaurant chain Rashays is making its way to Wagga and promises to bring with it a "family vibe" to the local food scene. Rashays has locations across NSW, Queensland and Victoria and soon they will take up residence on Baylis Street, where Italian restaurant Basil & Olive previously plied their trade. The family owned and operated business is going through an "aggressive" expansion throughout the year and Wagga will be the chain's first regional restaurant in Australia, according to co-founder and owner Shannon Ykmour. IN OTHER NEWS: "We thought Wagga was a great opportunity, great family base there, we just thought Wagga the place to be at," she said. By the end of 2022 Rashays hope to have expanded from 32 to 50 locations nationwide. Mrs Ykmour said that she and husband Rami saw a gap in the Wagga food market that they could slip into. "There was definitely a gap. We cater to all different different needs and demographics," she said. "We found a location that suited Rashays, so why not let it be Wagga." At present, 18 of their current 32 locations are franchised but the Wagga restaurant will be corporate run, to begin with, and the Ykmours are open to a local franchisee taking over in the future. Rashays are currently recruiting for the new restaurant and they are looking for 40 to 50 locals to staff the operation and Mrs Ykmour expects the doors to open by the end of June, after some refurbishment of the Baylis Street shopfront. Rashays first opened their first family style restaurant specialising in modern Aussie classics in Liverpool, in 1998, and Mrs Ykmour said their range of choice and great service is what sets them apart. "[People] can come to Rashays and be treated with warmth, excellent service, beautiful tasting food in a great environment," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/d887e969-a904-4c91-b787-fea811da3391.jpg/r1_53_1980_1171_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg