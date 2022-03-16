news, local-news,

TEMORA'S newest GP says it was the community's "sense of humour" and its 'Great Quack Quest' recruitment campaign that won him over. Three years ago, the Temora Medical Complex released a music video, intended to not only find the town a new doctor but to showcase the benefits of making a tree change to the region. The video reached 25,000 organic viewers across Facebook and YouTube in the first 24 hours of publication and was featured on various national breakfast and news programs due to jiggle's popularity. IN OTHER NEWS: Dr Sheraz Mumtaz was forwarded a link to the video on a doctors networking forum after asking for recommendations of friendly Australian country towns to work and live in. "I got over a hundred responses to my question with people giving a range of suggestions, but one comment was simply a link to a YouTube dance video called the Great Quack Quest. It had me intrigued," he said. "When I watched the video I thought, this is exactly what I'm looking for - a community with a sense of humour that knows how to have fun." The campaign was launched to combat the shortage of doctors in rural Australia with an eye-catching concept. Ending the campaign's three-year dry spell, Dr Mumtaz was welcomed by the medical complex with open arms with Temora Dr Rachel Christmas saying he just "got it". "The music video was intended to be a tongue-in-cheek way of showing the community spirit and standing out from other rural communities searching for medical professionals," she said. "We're delighted that the video resonated with Dr Mumtaz, he is exactly what we are looking for." Dr Mumtaz moved to Temora from Qatar last week where he, a UK native, spent the past three years. He brings with him a keen interest in aged care medicine, diabetes and holistic family care. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/88837b51-8006-4a10-ad34-02e08e360da3.jpg/r1_0_2849_1609_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg