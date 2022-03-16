news, local-news,

Wagga electric vehicle owners believe battery-powered cars could be a solution to rising fuel prices. With the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine affecting fuel costs, the city's drivers would be hard pressed to find fuel below two dollars a litre. In January, the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries said sales of electric vehicles in Australia increased by almost 200 per cent last year, but it seems the trend hasn't yet translated to Wagga. Wagga Tesla owner Dev Mukherjee was an early adopter of electric vehicles and said he felt a "little bit smug" when he looked at current fuel prices. IN OTHER NEWS: He said his car runs for "as little as $9 to $15" per 500 kilometres and people with solar power could run the vehicles for "next to nothing". Mr Mukherjee said he saw more electric vehicles around than he did when he first got into the market in 2015. He believed that although the initial outlay might be large, the future savings on fuel and maintenance was worth it in the long run. "Fuel prices hiking up is probably a real kicker to say 'there needs to be a different solution now, it's not about trying to bring fuel prices down, it's actually about reconsidering this entire space'," he said. However, sourcing an electric car can be difficult. Wagga deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon drives a Hyundai Kona, which she purchased in Canberra last year because she couldn't find a dealer in Wagga with stock to even allow her to take a test drive. Cr McKinnon, who was elected on a Greens ticket, dipped into her retirement savings to fund the purchase, but said the benefits to the environment and low running costs meant it was worth it. She recently took a trip to Merimbula and back for only $10. "The more fuel goes up, the more worthwhile the electric vehicle is," she said. Cr McKinnon said rural drivers may have a preference for traditional fuel-powered cars, but as more options - such as electric utes - become available, and more charging infrastructure is installed, locals may decide to take the plunge. Wagga Motors sales manager Nathan Comerford said he hadn't seen an uptick in interest for such vehicles of late. He sold about 10 electric vehicles last year. Mr Comerford said people who bought them did so for environmental reasons, rather than fuel prices, and the current price could put off drivers. A Kona Active 6.2L/100km will set motorists back at least $31,990, while the electric Kona starts at $59,234. "It's very rare that someone will come in to look at a $35,000 Hyundai and go 'oh can you show me an electric car that's more expensive'," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yKyzS5MkFCYtCA2z8EAGJL/f6d64fb9-e3d4-449e-a872-c9ad2c9e4e90.png/r6_0_1231_692_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg