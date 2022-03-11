coronavirus,

One person from the Wagga local government area has passed away with COVID-19 as daily cases dip below 500 across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD). On Friday NSW Health reported 483 new cases of COVID within the MLHD, made up of 355 rapid antigen tests and 128 PCR tests. NSW Health also reported the death of a person from Wagga. "NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones," a spokesperson said. As of Friday there are 19 people within the MLHD in hospital with the virus, the same as yesterday, and zero people in the ICU - down from two on Thursday. There are more than 1800 active cases of the virus within the Wagga local government area, using the results of PCR tests only. Today's cases are down slightly from Thursday's count of 528 new cases, which was the highest daily count since the height of the Omicron outbreak. There was also a sharp increase in cases on Monday and Tuesday this week, with 452 and 493 respectively, following daily tallies in the 200s at the weekend. Across the state 14,034 new cases and seven deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. There are 998 COVID patients in hospitals across NSW, with 39 in the ICU. NSW Health said on Friday its data shows COVID cases increasing in NSW, while hospital and ICU admissions for people with the virus has stabilised during the last two weeks after previously declining. Cases have risen from 9,466 on March 4 to 14,034 today, one week later. The highest number of cases continue to be found in the 10-19 age bracket. Most cases continue to be identified via rapid antigen tests, "particularly in regional areas", a NSW Health spokesperson said. NSW Health is reminded people to: The growing cases come as the federal government announces it will commit $2.1 billion ahead of winter to prepare for an expected COVID surge alongside a deadly flu season. The winter plan was requested by national cabinet to ensure the country and health systems were prepared for spikes in respiratory illnesses and will be a major topic of discussion at Friday's meeting. IN OTHER NEWS: An epidemiology and vaccine rollout update will also be provided to national cabinet, with the leaders due to discuss moving onto the final stage of the national pandemic plan and the Japanese encephalitis virus. Meanwhile the Therapeutic Goods Administration gave the nod to the Novavax COVID vaccine to be used in children and adolescents. It is currently only approved for use in adults aged 18 and over. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance accessing a COVID-19 test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

