coronavirus,

A Riverina person has died and the region has recorded its highest new COVID case count since the heights of the Omicron outbreak as detections soar across the state. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District [MLHD] has tallied another 528 confirmed cases of the virus in the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday, NSW Health data reveals. It is the highest daily count since Australia Day, when 761 cases were found, after a high of 1042 the day prior. In other news A growing number of positive PCR tests accounted for 123 of the new patients announced on Thursday, with the remaining 405 being discovered through rapid antigen tests [RATs]. No further details surrounding the region's latest death have emerged, however they are one of four people in NSW who lost their life to the virus. The passing of two women and two men from across the state and beyond - northern Sydney, Queanbeyan, the Riverina and interstate - brings the total of COVID-related deaths in NSW since the start of the pandemic to 1966. MLHD COVID detections have risen steadily in the last fortnight, with a low of 183 on February 22. Sharp increases seen on Monday and Tuesday this week, with 453 and 493 respectively, followed daily tallies in the 200s at the weekend. NSW recorded more than 16,000 cases on Wednesday, NSW Health said, but in promising signs the amount of people being admitted to hospital is steadying. "The latest data indicates that reported cases of COVID-19 have increased in NSW, while hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions for people with COVID-19 have stabilised during the last two weeks after previously declining," NSW Health said. As of Wednesday, one person was in a MLHD intensive care unit with COVID, the authority confirmed, and another 15 people were admitted to hospital for treatment. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/f5951179-4abc-467f-bff4-2141212c3b89.jpg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg