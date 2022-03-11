news, local-news,

A man will face court on Friday to answer a raft of charges relating to alleged assault, high-range drink-driving and leading police on a pursuit. Emergency services responded to reports of a brawl on Ashmont Avenue shortly after 11pm on Thursday. Officers attached to the Riverina Police District were told that three men, all aged 22, were involved in the incident and left the scene in a vehicle. In other news Following a short pursuit, the men were located in Tolland. One of the men was taken to Wagga Police Station where he was charged with a string of assault and driving offences. They include offensive behaviour, common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and destruction or damage of property. He is also charged with driving at speed and not stopping in a police pursuit, driving recklessly/furiously or in a dangerous manner, high-range drink-driving and breaking the speed limit by more than 45kkm/h. He was refused bail and is scheduled to appear before Wagga Local Court today. Additionally, two women, both aged 26, were found at the scene in Ashmont with minor injuries - one woman had bruising to her eye, the other woman with bruising to her arm, torso, and leg.

