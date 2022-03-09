news, local-news,

A Wagga councillor has revealed he was subjected to an intimidation attempt in the form of an abusive phone call. Just after 2am on Monday, Cr Richard Foley was awoken by a call from an unknown member of the community. The caller reportedly had a slurred voice and attempted to intimidate him into voting against a controversial proposal for a church meeting hall to be debated that evening. "They sounded like they'd had a few, they had an aggressive tone of voice and it was rather alarming really," Cr Foley said. IN OTHER NEWS: The councillor hung up and later that evening voted in favour of the proposal, which was ultimately passed. Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson said councillors are there to represent the community but the late night phone call clearly crossed a line. "I don't think there'd be many people in this community who would think that's a reasonable thing," Mr Thompson said. Cr Foley said the interaction did not influence his decision to support the development in any way.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/bf69329f-79d9-4cbe-ba8a-d89d414593dd.jpg/r0_379_4032_2657_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg