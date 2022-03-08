news, local-news,

The controversial proposal to build a church meeting hall disguised as a house has been approved for a second time, despite a passionate last-ditch effort from Lake Albert residents. Those opposing the construction of the Plymouth Brethren Church meeting hall on Gregadoo Road were thrown a lifeline on Monday night when last month's decision to approve the project was rescinded due to councillor Rod Kendall failing to declare a conflict of interest. Neighbouring residents used the opportunity to once again argue against the development, which they claim to be "mired in controversy" and against Wagga City Council's own planning regulations. IN OTHER NEWS: Church members also took the opportunity to plead their case, pointing to the fact council staff had proven the development was permissable and reminding councillors that none of their similar meeting halls in Wagga had ever received any complaints. The development in question includes the construction of a $250,000 building which would be used for quiet reflection and prayer twice a week, as well as a 13-vehicle car park. In a tight vote, councillors once again favoured the religious group by four votes to three and approved the project. Crs Georgie Davies, Richard Foley, Jenny McKinnon and Tout voted in favour of the development while Crs Dan Hayes, Amelia Parkins and Mick Henderson voted against. Cr Kendall left the chamber due to his conflict of interest and Cr Tim Koschel was away.

