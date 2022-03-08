newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wagga City Council says it may be weeks or even months before it is safe to use Lake Albert again after the latest blue-green algae outbreak. Wagga City Council environment and regulatory services manager Mark Gardiner said ultrasound technology trialled on Lake Albert since December 2018 has had "some impact" on limiting algae growth but preventing algae altogether was difficult in the warmer summer months. "What you find in these large shallow water bodies with high nutrient loads (is that) it is difficult to stop algae from blooming at this time of year," he said. The ultrasound technology uses high-frequency sound waves, undetectable to the human the ear, to disturb the growth of algae in the lake's waters. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Gardiner said Council was considering moving the solar-powered ultrasonic units back into the centre of the lake after they were moved following complaints from recreational users. "They've got a range of around 300 metres so it's important that they're in that central location," he said. "You've got a large part of the body of water water at the moment that's obviously not getting those ultrasonic waves go through." He said the "jury is still out" as to how effective the technology is at controlling algae in Lake Albert, which is large but relatively shallow. Billed as another weapon in the fight against blue-green algae, the Lake Albert pipeline project pumping water from the Murrumbidgee River is yet to receive state or Commonwealth funding. Council General Manager Peter Thompson encouraged candidates standing in the upcoming federal election to make building the pipeline a key platform for their campaign. "The community overwhelmingly voiced their view that this is something that this city and this region needs," he said. Mr Thompson said the pipeline would only take six months to build once approved and he was hopeful the project would be finished by the end of the year. "We were saying April, but obviously April is weeks away," he said.

