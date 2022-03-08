news, local-news,

An ordained deacon and pastoral care worker has been named this year's Wagga woman of the year in recognition for her decades of service to others. Leonie White was named Wagga Local Woman of the Year during an International Women's Day event held by Wagga MP Joe McGirr and the Wagga Women's Health Centre on Tuesday. She was honoured for her 22 years in pastoral care at Wagga Base Hospital, first as a volunteer and now as coordinator. "It's an award that I treasure but it's for something that I'm really passionate about," Mrs White said. "It's a recognition of all women's efforts to make this world a better place and it's a matter of being passionate about what you do - no matter what it is - and speaking up when things are not right, having a voice and being heard and not putting up with discrimination and being put down just because of your gender." Mrs White left Wagga as a young mum and was taken under the wings of the Mothers Union in Griffith's Anglican community. Being part of this group and visiting the local hospital to support families is where her passion for pastoral care was born. She came back to Wagga in 1996 and began volunteering at Wagga Base Hospital, never looking back. The most rewarding part of her role is interacting with and supporting those who are going through some of the toughest times in their life, whether it's in hospital, the disaster recovery centre or elsewhere. "It's a daunting place to be and to be allowed into that vulnerable place, it's a moment that I treasure and don't ever take for granted," Mrs White said. IN OTHER NEWS: The role can also get overwhelming at times, with so many people in need of support. The COVID pandemic also proved a huge challenge, taking away face-to-face support options and leaving Mrs White short of volunteers. During these times she takes comfort in a quote from Mother Theresa which says to "help one person at a time", and then the next, and the next after that. Not long after Mrs White began in pastoral care she was ordained as an Anglican deacon. This role had never occurred to her until a priest suggested it, and the thought never left her mind. Deciding that the only way to lose the thought was to do something about it, Mrs White studied theology in her 50s and went through the entire process to become ordained in 2002. "It felt right," she said. "The day I was ordained and I walked through the doors at St Johns it just felt like I was coming home." In presenting the award, Dr McGirr said it was "during the hardest times, whether it is for individuals or the community, that Leonie's compassion shines". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

