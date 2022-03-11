newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wagga City Council has expressed concerns a $2.2 billion power line project could deteriorate local roads and pollute Lake Albert. NSW electricity operator TransGrid's Project EnergyConnect would see a new power line built from Wagga to South Australia, using transmission towers up to 65 metres high. As well as the 500-kilovolt towers, TransGrid has also outlined plans to upgrade the city's substation and build a construction compound about three kilometres south-east of Lake Albert. The proposed 115,000 square metre construction camp includes demountable offices for up to 100 people. IN OTHER NEWS: Wagga City Council made a comment on the EnergyConnect environmental impact statement last month, laying out fears the compound could cause run-off into the nearby lake and send heavy construction vehicles down unsuitable roads. "The compound is located on land that is within the Lake Albert catchment ... an extremely important recreation and environmental asset for the Wagga community," the statement said. "Stormwater management, sediment and erosion control, management of effluent waste and protection of waterways and vegetation are critical to the protection of water quality within this catchment." The comment went on to point out that the project application does not examine the impact on the "continued safe operation" of nearby Ashfords Road, which holds the city's soon-to-be-upgraded substation. "The compound will act as the main staging area for the Wagga substation upgrade and will likely necessitate the regular movement of equipment, materials and vehicles back and forth across the roadway," the statement said. It was also suggested the "potentially unsuitable" Rowan Road and Boiling Down Road faced a substantial increase in traffic. As a result of the concerns, the council has requested a detailed assessment of all the roads on the nominated haulage routes and information on the potential compound's stormwater and sewage management. The council also called for a plan to maintain ongoing public access to Gregadoo Waste Management Facility during the substation works. Gregadoo landowner Jim Simpson said he also had concerns about the impact on the roads from the substation upgrade. "There are already dump trucks using the road every day - that road will certainly not stand that sort of traffic," he said. A TransGrid statement said the electricity grid operator would continue to work with council to address "concerns about potential damage to roads and the water catchment". "This will include specific consultation with council regarding the production of a traffic and transport strategy for the project, which will include road management, maintenance and remediation," the statement said. "TransGrid will also develop formal commitments addressing any potential erosion or water catchment issues, along with a broad range of other potential construction impacts. "These plans are generally produced in consultation with local government following planning approvals for a project." Wagga mayor Dallas Tout met with TransGrid CEO Brett Redman this week and was assured consultation with landowners would improve. "They need to be more involved in that process and make it a full consultation with communities - not just informing them of decisions," he said. TransGrid is expected to narrow its route for the power lines imminently. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

