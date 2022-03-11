newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A CREW of 25 Riverina Rural Fire Service volunteers has been sent to Ballina to assist with the aftermath of recent catastrophic floods. The crew left Wagga Airport on Friday morning and was due to begin working to help with the clean-up on Friday night. NSW RFS Inspector Scott Conlan said the volunteers had been sourced from fire districts across the Riverina, including Wagga and Griffith. "We are sending them to Ballina today, they will be working in the field this afternoon assisting with recovery work," Mr Conlan told The Daily Advertiser from the airport on Friday. IN OTHER NEWS: The crew will stay in Ballina until next Sunday. Mr Conlan said the volunteers were more than happy to be helping out. "Our crews are keen to help," he said. "Clearly the numbers here are ready to go; we've got a large number of volunteers already up there and we will be looking to replace this lot with a fresh crew come Monday." Mr Conlan said the Riverina has enough RFS volunteers to spare some temporarily, with crews rotating between working away at flood locations and remaining in Wagga. "We've got sufficient reserves to cover any event in Wagga that may require our assistance," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

