news, local-news,

A Tolland man caught carrying a knife in public has been warned by a magistrate that the community expected strong deterrence against bringing a weapon to the streets. Tye Delaney, aged 29, was handed a six-month intensive corrections order in Wagga Local Court on Monday after being found guilty in absentia to having custody of a knife in a public place (not a first offence). Delaney was found by a police patrol with a 15-centimetre knife shoved down the front of his pants. He had also admitted to possession of prescribed restricted substance in the form of one Valium pill containing diazepam. Magistrate Christopher Halburd told Delaney that a warrant had been issued for him to attend sentencing as it was a serious offence and a matter of concern to the community. "You thought you needed to have a knife. If people thought they needed a stick, other people would start carrying a club," Magistrate Halburd said. "If people thought they needed a knife, other people will start carrying a gun." According to a police statement of facts, Delaney and another man were walking west on Doyle Avenue in Mount Austin just before 6pm on November 25 when they were approached by police officers who were patrolling the suburb in a vehicle. The officers asked the pair where they were coming from and Delaney replied they were "just dropped there by a mate". When asked why they were dropped at top of the street and just left to walk down it, the pair gave no answer. The officers observed Delaney's eyes to be bloodshot and glassy and when asked about drug use he said: "Yeah I have been using, I can't get off the gear." The pair's names were run through the police database, which showed Delaney's 22 previous charges relating to drug, knife and traffic offences. The officers asked if he had any adverse items and he responded, "I'll be honest, I have a knife tucked down the front of my pants". A search revealed a knife with the handle wrapped in electrical tape. "I got it from my hotel. I just keep it on me," Delaney told police. In court, Delaney corrected Magistrate Halburd when he said police found him with a knife while in a car. "I was walking on the street, Your Honour," Delaney said. Magistrate Halburd replied "that's even worse". "I'm trying to do better. I'm sorry," Delaney said. Magistrate Halburd ordered Delaney not to consume alcohol or drugs during the intensive corrections order and said he would have good prospects if he did so. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/91d24870-5732-4757-9ea0-cfad473b4deb.jpg/r0_28_1102_651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg