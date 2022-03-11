newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Riverina locals Michael Slack and Jeremy Webb are preparing to say 'I do' and finally tie the knot this weekend in what will be one of Wagga's first same-gender weddings held in a church. Minister Yvonne Ghavalas of the Pilgrim Uniting Church in Glenfield couldn't be more thrilled to officiate the church's first same sex wedding on Saturday, and believes this is a huge step in the right direction for the historically-conservative town. "I think it's huge progress that these religious rights are becoming available to people to express their faith and their desire for Christ to bless their marriage," she said. The couple's relationship began three and a half years ago as many modern romances do - with a swipe right on Tinder. They first met for lunch at Uneke Lounge in Wagga which turned into "the longest first date ever", going on to walk around the Botanic Gardens, Lake Albert and grab even more coffee afterwards. It was the couple's shared sense of humour that first drew them together. "I think that was a big thing at the start, when you have that weird sense of humour you kind of hide it a bit from people ... but with Jeremy I didn't have to, so it was good to be myself," Mr Slack said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Webb eventually moved in with Mr Slack in Wagga and the pair were engaged. Faith is important to them both, being Catholic and Anglican respectively, and the search for a venue proved challenging. The local Catholic and Anglican churches weren't allowed to host same-gender weddings and turned the couple down, despite being "extremely apologetic". That was when they found Rev Ghavalas. "It was just really nice to have a church be like 'yeah, that's no issue' after [the rejections]," Mr Slack said. The fact that it will be the churches first same-gender wedding, and it just happens to fall on the same day as Wagga's Mardi Gras parade, makes the day even more special. "I wouldn't say that we're activists or extremely involved in movements like that, but it has been something that we both will take pride in," Mr Slack said. As members of the LGBTQ+ community, Mr Slack and Mr Webb said they have never felt alienated from their faith communities, but it is the "historical factor" that can create misconceptions. "There has been a lot of people that have said 'are you allowed'," Mr Webb laughed. "That just shows that a lot of people don't even realise that same sex [couples] can get married in a church, or officiated by a minister." They hope their wedding can help break down some of the "pigeonholes" the LGBTQ+ community is placed in, and allow other same-gender couples to marry before God.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/1f444847-f22b-43be-b4bd-452a2f697d52.jpg/r2_202_3958_2437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg